Atchafalaya Basin Coalition forms to protect Louisiana’s iconic swamps

(KLFY) Partners of the Atchafalaya Basin Coalition discussed their goal to protect Louisiana’s iconic swamps, lakes and waterways with leaders of Acadiana.

This comes after the coalition sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards requesting representation on the newly formed task force.

Coalition partner Jody Mech says several river diversion projects with the state of Louisiana core of engineers are rapidly filling the basin’s swamps, lakes and bayous making it hard for fisherman and those who rely on the waterways to make a living.

“All of these banks that are left behind from these projects have channeled a lot of this sand, and sediment into the interior part of the basin and we’re losing our habitat that we rely on to make a living. “

Each partner stressed their concerns about the basin along with guest speakers St.Martin Parish President Chestar Cedars and State Senator Fred Mills.

Cedars says he’s seen the destruction in the Atchafalaya Basin first hand and he applauds the coalition for bringing awareness.

“There is a major problem that we have to address. This task force that the governor has formulated is just the first step of many that must be taken.”

Senator Mills commends the coalition’s efforts to protect the Atchafalaya Basin as well and encourages others to do the same.

“Every generation needs to protect the Atchafalaya Basin, it is the crown jewel of not only Acadiana but all of Louisiana.

Partners say they hope this puts a stop to the damages being done to the basin.