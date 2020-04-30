Attorney representing Pastor Spell responds to AG’s letter to Gov. Edwards asking for reopening of churches and places of worship

Pastor Tony Spell speaks to media after holding an evening service at Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Spell is facing misdemeanor charges for holding services previously despite a ban on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CENTRAL, La. (BRProud) – On Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Landry asked Governor Edwards to consider reopening churches and places of worship in Louisiana.

Attorney General Jeff Landry

The attorney for Pastor Tony Spell provided this statement about the letter from the Attorney General to Governor Edwards:

”As we both know, religious liberty is a bedrock principle right from which our freedom flows. It is THE foundation for what makes America unique.” Attorney General Landry’s words echo Pastor Spell’s words in his stand for religious liberty against the Governor’s Executive Order. We applaud the Attorney General’s wise counsel to the Governor to modify the stay at home order immediately to allow churches to open and the faithful to worship together, using common sense safeguards to continue to protect the flock. We urge all Louisianans who believe in religious liberty to echo this demand to their elected officials. We will join with other Louisianans to protest at the Governor’s mansion this Saturday at noon to let him know personally how we all feel about extending this house arrest of the citizens to May 15th. We invite all like minded patriots to join us.

Pastor Tony Spell remains under house arrest.