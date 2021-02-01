Audit: LA state agencies weren’t prepared to work remotely

TOPSHOT – A lower school substitute teacher works from her home due to the Coronavirus outbreak on April 1, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – Her role in the school changed significantly when Coronavirus hit. She was previously working part time to support teachers when they needed to be absent from the classroom and now she helps them to build skills with new digital platforms so they can continue to teach in the best way for their students and their families.The middle school (grades 6-8) has most regularly been using Zoom and the lower grades have been using Zoom with parents. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An audit released Monday showed most Louisiana state agencies didn’t have work-from-home policies before the coronavirus pandemic and struggled with technology challenges when told to allow employees to work virtually.

According to Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office, surveyed administrators and workers across 32 state agencies about telework policies and found 56% of the agencies didn’t have a policy allowing people to work from home ahead of the virus outbreak.

When agencies were asked to allow employees to carry out jobs remotely if possible, many had inadequate equipment, connectivity problems and insufficient automation of their processes, auditors found. Nearly 84% of agency leaders who responded to the survey and 47% of workers reported “barriers related to technology.”

In the early days of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order that called for nonessential employees to work from home. That order was lifted months ago, but the Democratic governor has urged state agencies to allow as many workers as possible to telework as the virus again surged.

Auditors recommended that Louisiana’s civil service department develop minimum statewide regulations for remote work and assist agencies in developing policies and that the state’s technology services office be involved in defining what equipment is needed for telework. Both agencies agreed.

