Authorities: ‘Gray death’ found in St. Landry Parish

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The Eunice Marshal’s Office confirmed that a lethal narcotic, dubbed “gray death”, was found overnight inside a vehicle in St. Landry Parish.

Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne said the drug was found inside a backpack of a suspect who attempted to flee a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The suspect warned investigators that, along with other drugs such as methamphetamine, the lethal form of heroin was also in bag.

The city marshal said the substance has been secured and State Police will be stepping in to assist with the investigation.

Darbonne is warning other area law enforcement agencies to be caution as the drug continues to be detected in parts of Acadiana.