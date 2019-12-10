Auto shop owner accused of hammer attack on suspected thief

GRETNA, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say an auto shop owner kidnapped a man he suspected of stealing tools from his business, beat the man and smashed both of his hands with a hammer.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Chad Baxter saw someone on surveillance video last month who was stealing from his shop. Officials say Baxter tracked down 39-year-old Dorian Lewis on Thursday.

The man says Baxter forced him into a vehicle at gunpoint. Officials say Baxter allegedly beat Lewis in the back of his auto shop.

Both men have been arrested. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

