SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If your child is a fan of “Baby Shark” then you don’t want to miss the live tour coming to Shreveport this fall.

You can watch the “Baby Shark Live” performance on Oct. 14 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12.

