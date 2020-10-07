Backlog pushes Louisiana COVID-19 cases over 170K

Louisiana has reported 1,052 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 170,097 and total deaths to 5,411.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 432 of Wednesday’s reported cases are attributed to a backlog of cases with collection dates ranging from June to September. The cases will be attributed to those dates on the department’s dashboard.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 29 and October 6, 2020.

98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 39% of these cases. 27% are individuals between 18-29.

Since Tuesday, 23,032 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,425,387.

The number of presumed recoveries from the coronavirus has outpaced new cases for a tenth consecutive week, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, although the margin is shrinking.

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries weekly. According to the data updated Wednesday, 157,873 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 5. That is 3,710 more presumed recoveries since the previous week.

With 4,523 new COVID-19 cases reported over the same period, there were 289 more presumed recoveries than new cases.

According to the state department of health, a person is presumed recovered if:

it has been more than 14 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not currently in the hospital or deceased (when hospital status is known), or it has been more than 21 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased (when hospital status is unknown).

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 552 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, October 6, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 78 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 174, with 15 on mechanical ventilators.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his Tuesday briefing that the number of hospitalizations for the coronavirus statewide had risen by 49 over the past two days. Wednesday marks the third day the number has ticked up.

“A couple of days doesn’t necessarily make a trend,” Edwards said, “but we’re keeping an eye on those hospitalization numbers because those are ground truth numbers.” Those people are in the hospital, they’ve been diagnosed with COVID, and obviously, we don’t want the number of people in the hospital with COVID to continue to increase.

Edwards also said he expects to have an update on Thursday regarding the current Phase 3 order governing restrictions for reopening the state’s economy. The order, in place since September 11, is set to expire Friday.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,370 and there are now 664 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 107 new cases reported since Tuesday, 53 were in Caddo Parish and 18 were in Bossier. Natchitoches reported 11 new cases. Claiborne and Bienville each reported seven new cases. Webster reported five, De Soto added four, and Red River added two. There were no new cases reported in Sabine Parish.

Bossier also reported two more deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the total in the parish to 110.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,027 case(s) | 371 death(s) | 667 state tests | 160,332 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,491 case(s) | 110 death(s) | 303 state tests | 67,391 commercial tests

De Soto – 933 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 14,047 commercial tests

Webster – 1,347 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 181 state tests | 23,056 commercial tests

Claiborne – 548 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 245 state tests | 8,658 commercial tests

Bienville – 514 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 359 state tests | 9,877 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,244 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 696 state tests | 17,262 commercial tests

Sabine – 898 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 12,518 commercial tests

Red River – 368 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 587 state tests | 3,836 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 30,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,032 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

