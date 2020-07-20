Backlog boosts Louisiana COVID-19 case count to 94,892

Cindy Morris, left, and Swarnamala Ratnayaka prepare RNA for testing for the new coronavirus at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by 3,186 on Monday, boosted in part by a backlog of 1,583 cases from as far back as mid-May being reported to the state health department.

Another 29 deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 94,892 and 3,462 deaths.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the test results included those from specimens collected between May 18 and July 13 and that 99 percent of the cases reported to the state Monday were community-spread. The LDH also noted that 45 percent of the cases are among those aged 29 and under.

The latest data updated on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard showed that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals has risen to 1,508 as of Monday, with 192 of those patients on ventilators.

In Region 7, hospitalizations have dropped to 274 after reaching an all-time high of 286 on Friday.

281 of the new cases reported Monday were in NWLA, including 76 in Caddo Parish and 75 more in Sabine. There are also 38 new cases reported in Bossier, 46 more in Webster, 20 in Bienville, and 11 more in De Soto. Natchitoches is reporting eight more cases and Claiborne five. Red River added two.

Caddo an additional death for a total of 258 and Bossier’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by two more to 47. De Soto also added another death for a total of 22.

As of noon Monday, July 20, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 5,041 case(s) | 258 death(s) | 611 state tests | 78,959 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,602 case(s) | 47 death(s) | 268 state tests |31,581 commercial tests

De Soto – 502 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 80 state tests |6,796 commercial tests

Webster – 674 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 10,634 commercial tests

Claiborne – 170 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 108 state tests | 3,163 commercial tests

Bienville – 317 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 239 state tests | 4,111 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 491 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 360 state tests | 6,100 commercial tests

Sabine – 379 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 191 state tests | 4,982 commercial tests

Red River – 131 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 165 state tests | 1,391 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

