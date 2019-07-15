Tracking the Tropics banner

Barry’s rains push inland

Louisiana News

(NBC News) – The remnants of Hurricane Barry continues to dump rain on Louisiana and a wide swath of the Southeast.

Up to six inches of rain possible in some areas.

In Baton Rouge, roads are flooded and creeks are overflowing.

“The forecast has rain again all the way up the lower Mississippi Valley, and that rain will get into the valley and come back down to Louisiana, so we want to make sure that we watch the water levels,” says acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor.

The coast of Louisiana felt Barry’s full force over the weekend when storm surge engulfed some neighborhoods.

Crews are now working to restore power to the tens of thousands left in the dark.

