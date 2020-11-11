Bass Pro Shop facing lawsuit over alligator meat purchases

In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, the Bass Pro Shops logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Bass Pro Shops’ roughly $4 billion acquisition of rival outdoor retailer Cabela’s is complete, but the small western Nebraska town that has been home to Cabela’s is still wondering about its future. The closing announcement made Monday, Sept. 25, didn’t address how many of the roughly 2,000 Cabela’s jobs will remain in Sidney, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bass Pro Shops is being sued by a Louisiana seafood company that alleges the outdoor retailer did not buy enough alligator meat.

Big Pop’s Fresh Louisiana Seafood alleges in a federal lawsuit filed last week that Bass Pro agreed to buy 600,000 pounds of alligator meat, starting in 2016.

The company said Missouri-based Bass Pro breached its contract by buying only 283,432 pounds during the four-year contract, which expired in July.

According to the lawsuit, Big Pop said it lost more than $75,000 during the contract. The seafood distributor is seeking damages from Bass Pro.

A spokesperson for Bass Pro Shops said the company does not comment on litigation, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Online court records indicate the case has been assigned to the federal courts mediation program.