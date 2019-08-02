Baton Rouge Police Union assails Salamoni “character assassination” by police administration

The Police Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department said this about Blane Salamoni during Thursday’s news conference,
“I want to apologize to the family of Alton Sterling and also to his kids. We’re sorry because he should have never been hired and obviously, while we can not change the past, it is clear – that we must change the future.”
The Baton Rouge Police Union responded to what was said by the police administration with this statement:
“On behalf of the membership of the Baton Rouge Union of Police, Local 237, we are thankful this appeal process has been resolved. We feel the settlement is in the best interests of Blane Salamoni, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and the Citizens of Baton Rouge.
We are both angered and saddened with the character assassination of Blane Salamoni, previous administrations, as well as past and present members of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
We disagree with the assertions made in the press conference pertaining to Blane Salamoni’s pre-employment process and tenure with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Here are the facts:
Blane Salamoni fully disclosed his past during his interview process, which resulted in a 7-0 unanimous decision to hire him.
Blaine Salamoni finished 1 st overall in his academy class and successfully completed the FTO program.
During Blaine Salamoni’s tenure as a solo officer, he never had a sustained complaint relative to force or conduct.
Officer Blaine Salamoni was recognized with a life-saving award of an African- American male citizen. Additionally, Officer Salamoni helped save the life of an armed robbery suspect by applying a tourniquet to the femoral artery after the suspect sustained a gunshot wound from the victim.
The members of the Baton Rouge Union of Police will continue to support Blaine Salamoni, his family, the members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the law-abiding citizens in the Baton Rouge community.”