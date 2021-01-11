Baton Rouge restaurant relies on crawfish season to regain loss sales due to pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Crawfish season at Sammy’s on Highland Rd. is boiling up.

The restaurant is excited to start the season after last year’s crawfish season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

During the spring of 2020, Sammy’s was only able to do to-go orders.

Service manager Shanna Rayburn says crawfish is what kept business going during hard times.

“Thank God it was crawfish season, because that is really the only thing we could do,” Rayburn said. “Crawfish season at Sammy’s has always been our bread and butter, it’s not just the managers getting excited but the servers too.”

Rayburn says the restaurant is already overwhelmed with crawfish sales at the start of the season.

“We are only on day four of serving crawfish here and so far the sales have been great,” she said.

The LSU Agriculture Center says crawfish farmers and restaurants took a tumble in sales in 2020.

“Most of our volume gets moved through social events like crawfish boils and restaurants, but most of that disappeared, restaurants now have something to love forward to,” Greg Lutz, extension specialist at the LSU AgCenter.

While Sammy’s is doing well in terms on sales, Lutz says restaurants serving crawfish will see a boom in four to five weeks when more crawfish are farmed.

Sammy’s is looking forward to bringing their customers back to peeling crawfish inside.

“Crawfish season means everything to us,” Rayburn said. “It’s always a huge moral boost for everybody so spirts are always high.”

