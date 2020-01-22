Baton Rouge student accused of making terrorizing threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a high school student was arrested after making a threat against a school.

News outlets report a 14-year-old from Lee High School in Baton Rouge was arrested Tuesday and charged with terrorizing. The decision to charge him came after a meeting attended by the student, his family, school officials, and deputies.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say the boy made an electronic threat over the weekend which prompted heightened security.

An East Baton Rouge Parish school system spokeswoman says the threat was of a “general nature” and didn’t name the school.

