Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Baton Rouge student accused of making terrorizing threat

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a high school student was arrested after making a threat against a school.

News outlets report a 14-year-old from Lee High School in Baton Rouge was arrested Tuesday and charged with terrorizing. The decision to charge him came after a meeting attended by the student, his family, school officials, and deputies.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say the boy made an electronic threat over the weekend which prompted heightened security.

An East Baton Rouge Parish school system spokeswoman says the threat was of a “general nature” and didn’t name the school.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories