BESE splits with Gov. Edwards on financing for public schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board is backing a nearly $4 billion financing plan for public schools.

The formula would boost spending beyond Gov. John Bel Edwards’ budget proposal, but steer only a portion of the new dollars to teacher pay raises in districts where salaries are below the regional average.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education proposes to increase the K-12 schools funding formula by about $107 million in the budget year that begins July 1. That’s about $41 million more than the governor’s plan.

Board members approved the proposal without objection Tuesday.

After one final vote from board members, the formula moves next to the Legislature for consideration.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.