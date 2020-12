BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed the names of the two people killed early Wednesday morning in a plane crash on the east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base.

According to BPSO, 18-year-old Jet Andrew Montgomery and 19-year-old Jon Cole Harris, both of Bossier City, were on board the small plane that crashed into a wooded area just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. They died at the scene.