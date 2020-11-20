Big backlog bumps Louisiana COVID-19 cases beyond 217K, 34 more deaths confirmed

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,814 new COVID-19 cases statewide Friday, which they say includes a backlog of 2,538 cases confirmed by tests collected as far back as mid-September.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,814 new COVID-19 cases statewide Friday, which they say includes a backlog of 2,538 cases confirmed by tests collected as far back as mid-September.

The state cited a processing error in the electronic lab reporting system for the backlogged cases, which they say they will reallocate to the dates the test specimens were collected between Sept. 12 and Nov. 18.

In addition to the backlogged cases, the state reported 2,276 new cases and 34 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 216,709 and deaths to 6,233. The state began reporting probable cases and deaths on the LDH coronavirus dashboard last week to include both among the total new cases and deaths reported daily.

Of the new cases reported Friday, the LDH says 4,269 are confirmed and 545 are probable.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of the 2,276 non-backlogged cases reported Friday fall between November 19 and November 19, 2020.

90% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

10% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 20% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 101,452 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,286,083. Of the tests reported today, 97,303 were PCR tests and 4,149 were antigen tests.

Hospitalizations

The latest state health department figures also show hospitalizations rose by another 43 patients Thursday to 929, with 101 patients now on ventilators. Hospitalizations, a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed, remain below the peaks they hit earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But the LDH said Friday that hospitalizations per capita for the state have increased over the last 14 days.

Hospitalizations reported in Northwest Louisiana jumped by 22 Thursday for a total of 238, with 19 patients on ventilators.

The LDH noted in their statement Friday morning that the backlogged cases come from all regions, with the greatest impacted being in the Shreveport/Bossier (498 cases) and Monroe (872 cases) areas.

Caddo added 401 new cases Friday, bringing the total confirmed and presumed cases in the parish to 12,329. An additional six deaths were also reported, for a total of 434 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 149 new confirmed and presumed cases reported in Bossier and three more deaths, bringing the total there to 5,774 and 434, respectively.

