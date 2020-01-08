Bond $650K in Louisiana shooting that killed Missouri man

LAKE CHARLES, La (AP) – Police in Louisiana say a 52-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a man from Missouri and wounding a Louisiana woman.

Lake Charles police say Michael Andre Thomas of Lake Charles was arrested late Tuesday, and his bond set at $650,000. He’s accused of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Timothy Napoleon of Kansas City, Missouri, and attempted second-degree murder of the woman.

A police spokeswoman says the woman was moving out of the house where the shooting occurred. Detective Brenda Desormeaux says that to her knowledge, Thomas doesn’t have an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.