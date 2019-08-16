Bossier Parish board members approve rezoning schools zones

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Several board members said they do not support this rezoning plan, but voted in favor of it because a federal court is requiring racial diversity in Bossier Schools be addressed.

The rezoning plan will affect about 300 of the district’s more than 22,000 students. These students will be attending new schools in the district next year.

The issue came to a head because a federal court ordered Bossier to come up with a student attendance zone plan to increase racial diversity. ​One grandparent I spoke with was not happy with the outcome.

“With this deadline they were put in a position that they had to vote and we all knew they probably had to votes yes,” said Sarah Yates, Grandparent.​

Now in addition to making the schools more racially diverse Bossier will also reduce transportation times and distances for students, cut down on the number of temporary buildings and keep students together from the time they enter kindergarten to high school graduation

The next is submitting the plan to the federal court in Shreveport for their approval.