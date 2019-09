Bossier Parish issues immediate emergency burn ban

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier Parish Fire Chiefs have asked that a burn ban for Bossier be issued and effective immediately due to the recent fires, lack of rainfall and months of extreme heat in the region creating dry ground and extremely dry vegetative conditions.

Therefore, Police Jury President Doug Rimmer has issued a burn ban to be in effect immediately 6:16 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Bossier Parish.

· Majority of Bossier Parish is in a D1 – Moderate Drought an according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and the National Weather Service, thus creating the very dry ground and vegetative conditions. These conditions will remain and could get worse if we do not receive adequate rainfall amounts in our area.

· This dryness along with any wind conditions will have a negative impact to our parish by the increased fire threat within Bossier Parish and surrounding areas. Bossier Parish has had several Fires related to the dry conditions recently.

· The burn ban will remain in effect until we receive adequate rainfall to relieve the dry conditions.

· Afternoon highs on Sunday will once again rise to mainly the upper 90s to near 100 degrees resulting in heat index values in most areas between 100-105 degrees

· Five-day tropical outlook shows system in the gulf that could bring us some relief late next week or weekend.

