BPSB’s Lisa Burns selected Louisiana’s top elementary principal of year

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish principal has been selected as the state’s top elementary principal of the year.

Lisa Burns, principal of W.T. Lewis Elementary School, was named the 2020 Louisiana Elementary Principal of the Year at the 13th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Burns, who has served as an educator in Bossier Parish for 22 years, began her journey in administration as W.T. Lewis’ first assistant principal.

During each year of her principalship, the school has earned an “A” rating, and in 2018, the school was recognized as a Top Gains School and an Equity Honoree.

As Louisiana Elementary Principal of the Year, Burns plans to share how she evolved as a leader and inspired positive change at her school after serving as one of the school’s leaders for almost a decade.

“I am so humbled and honored to represent Bossier Schools, W.T. Lewis Elementary and the great state of Louisiana as the 2020 State Elementary Principal of the Year,” Burns said.

“It’s not about accolades or titles. It’s about kids and the opportunity to inspire work that leads to great things for them. This is my calling and I love my profession, so to be recognized for my work at the state level is truly a blessing and a dream come true!”

“Lisa Burns is an incredible example of empathy, humility and passionate leadership,” added Mitch Downey, superintendent of Bossier Schools. “Bossier has known that, now the entire state knows it,” Downey said.

