Arrest made in the investigation into the death of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Janet Irvin in an investigation into the death of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles.

According to Ronald Haley, the attorney representing the Charles family, Irvin faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failure to report a missing child.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is expected to make a statement on this arrest later today.