Louisiana dad recreates daddy-daughter dance in living room after coronavirus canceled school event

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A Broussard dad created a special memory for his 6-year-old daughter who was looking forward to her school’s daddy-daughter dance, which was canceled due to coronavirus.

Chase Boutte says his daughter, Cameron, had her heart set on going to the dance at St. Cecilia School, and was sad to hear it was called off.

So to keep her spirits high, Boutte cooked dinner and asked Cameron to put on her new dress, and extended an invitation to her to meet him in the family’s living room.

That’s where daddy and daughter dined in style, sharing a fancy dinner together, before hitting the dance floor and dancing the night away to ‘Stand by Me,” by Ben E. King.

