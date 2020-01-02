BRPD announces arrest of 29-year-old man in connection with the killings of three homeless people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – BRPD says that an arrest has been made in this case thanks to scene evidence, community help and a Crime Stoppers tip.

29-year-old Jeremy Anderson, of 150 South 17th St. was arrested and is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The three homeless individuals who were killed have been identified as Christina Fowler, 53, Gregory Corcoran, 40 and Tony Williams, 50.

All three were killed in December of 2019.

BRPD said, “Christina Fowler, 53 and Gregory Corcoran, 40 were shot and killed on December 13, 2019 and were found underneath an overpass in the 100 block of South 16th St.”

The third shooting victim was killed two weeks after Fowler and Corcoran.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Tony Williams “was found on the front porch of a vacant residence at 125 North 18th St.”

Anderson is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.