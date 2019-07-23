Businesses can now apply for alcohol home delivery

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Businesses in Louisiana can now apply to start home delivery of alcoholic beverages.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is now accepting permit applications from retail businesses interested in home delivery of alcoholic beverages. They expect to issue the first permits by early August.

The Louisiana Legislature passed a law allowing restaurants, grocery stores, package stores, and third-party agents to deliver factory-sealed alcoholic beverages to homes throughout the state. Any business applying for a home delivery permit must have an existing physical location in Louisiana that is licensed to sell alcohol.

“We are developing the rules required by the new laws so that deliveries can begin as soon as possible,” ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard said. “Our main concern is ensuring that businesses continue to sell and serve alcohol responsibly.” Businesses can download the alcoholic beverage home delivery permit application from the ATC website, www.atc.la.gov.

