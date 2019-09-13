Caddo deputy named First Responder of the Year

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been named First Responder of the Year.

Cpl. Matthew Lucky was honored Sept. 5 by the Caddo Lodge #179 F&AM during a banquet held at the organization’s Shreveport lodge.

Cpl. Lucky has served as a Caddo Sheriff’s deputy since Sept. 2008. During his law enforcement career, he has worked in Corrections, Patrol, and currently serves as a criminal detective in the Investigations Division.

As a detective, Lucky has distinguished himself as a self-starter who is creative in his ability to solve crimes. During 2018-2019, he was assigned 75 cases and closed 49 by arrest. He has returned over $209,000 in stolen property to victims.

Among Lucky’s specific accomplishments for 2018-2019:

• Arrested a suspect for multiple heavy equipment thefts and recovered over $80,000 in property;

• Arrested four offenders within hours of them breaking into a home where a woman and her child were alone inside. The suspects knocked on the door, then burst inside, robbing the woman at gunpoint;

• Arrested two suspects in a string of car burglaries, ending a 10-day crime spree where over 50 vehicles were broken into in south Caddo; and

• Investigated a head-on vehicle collision on US Hwy. 80 where two people were killed. One person fled the scene, but Cpl. Lucky was able to prove he was the driver at the time of the crash and arrested him for negligent homicide.