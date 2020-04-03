Caddo Parish: 3 more coronavirus deaths bring total to 15

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has confirmed three more deaths as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of those killed by the coronavirus in the parish to 15.

According to the coroner’s office, a 75-year-old man and a 48-year-old man died on Thursday. The coroner’s office has not released any names.

One of the men passed away at his residence and the other died at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road. The third patient was a 62-year-old man who died at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center on Wednesday.

As with previous cases, officials say all three men suffered from pre-existing serious health conditions. The first Caddo Parish COVID-19 death occurred on March 24, 2020.

310 people have now died in Louisiana from the coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.