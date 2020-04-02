Caddo Parish coroner confirms new coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three more people have died in Caddo Parish as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the parish to 12 since the first death was reported March 24.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, the three most recent victims of the virus include 35-year-old Randy Gobert, 35, who died Tuesday afternoon at Willis-Knighton South. Herman Washington, 67, died Wednesday morning, also at Willis-Knighton South, according to the coroner’s office. Patricia Whitlock, 65, also died Wednesday morning at WK Bossier Health Center.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards points to ‘concerning’ trajectory in spread of coronavirus across Louisiana

As with previous cases of deaths attributed to the coronavirus, the coroner’s office notes that Gobert, Washington and Whitlock all suffered from pre-existing serious health conditions.

The additional COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish were not reflected in the latest numbers reported by the Louisiana Department of Health updated as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, which stand at seven for Caddo Parish.

RELATED: 6,424 COVID-19 cases now reported in Louisiana, 34 more deaths

Earlier Wednesday, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins shared an update on his official Facebook page announcing that the tally of deaths in Caddo Parish had reached ten.

“We are seeing cases all across the city, but hotspots are starting to appear in the Martin Luther King area, Western Hills, Mooretown, Sunset Acres, and Queensborough. We need everyone to take this seriously.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.