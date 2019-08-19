Caddo Parish woman commits fraud against grandmother

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly taking her grandmother’s car and debit card without permission.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator on July 13 21-year-old Gracie Watson, of Keithville, took her grandmother’s Chrysler 300 and debit card without permission.

Watson is accused of using the debit card to make an unauthorized transaction of more than $800 at Wal-Mart on Mansfield Rd.

On July 14, the 71-year-old victim reported the information to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Watson had been arrested in Bossier City on unrelated charges.

Watson bonded out of the Bossier City Jail and took a cab back to Shreveport, where she allegedly refused to pay the cab fare and was arrested by Shreveport Police for Theft.

On July 17 detectives obtained a warrant for Watson’s arrest for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Access Device Fraud.

On Aug. 14 Watson was transported to the Caddo Correctional Center where she is being held on $10,000 bond.

