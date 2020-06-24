Caesars Entertainment announces universal mask policy for all properties

FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — The Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced Wednesday that everyone indoors at its properties across the Caesars network will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

In an issued news release, the announcement states that the updated mask policy became effective Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and it applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests, and passersby in properties. Previously, all employees plus guests at table games were required to wear masks at Caesars properties.

“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.

“As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” Rodio added.

Caesars says they will continue to implement all the enhanced health and safety requirements in its revised operating plans. Also, the company will take steps to ensure that everyone inside its properties wears a mask. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask, after being asked, will be directed to leave the property.

The universal mask requirement will apply to all of Caesars businesses currently open in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, and Indiana, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina.

The mask requirement will also apply to additional Caesars properties as they reopen in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, and Ontario. Caesars will continue to open properties in line with regulatory approvals and customer demand.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. For more information on the Company’s health and safety protocols, visit here.

