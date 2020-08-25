Cameron Parish under Mandatory Evacuation orders

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is issuing a Mandatory Order of Evacuation as of 8:00AM on Tuesday.

Driving conditions are expected to remain favorable until mid-day on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Campers/travel trailers should also be removed from the areas of evacuation. Residents will be allowed to re-enter the evacuated areas until tropical storm force winds arrive. Once this takes place, traveling is no longer safe in these areas, no one will be allowed to enter.

For information concerning Cameron Parish please call 337-605-0531, or 337-775-5718, 337-775-7048