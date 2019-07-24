Campti man behind bars after deputies find booty from burglary in his house

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A 30-year-old Campti man is behind bars, after items stolen from a local community center showed up in his house.

Derrick J. Lloyd, 30, of 200 block of Robieu Street, Campti was arrested in connection with the burglary of the Campti Community Center according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to a reported burglary of the Campti Community Center in the 100 block of Raphael Street in Campti, La.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies spoke with the executive director and learned a suspect had gained entry through a rear door of the building. They learned a 32-inch flat screen television, large speaker and amplifier, crock pot, small refrigerator, assorted potato chips and drinks were missing.

Deputies photographed, processed the crime scene and gathered information for an offense report for investigative purposes.

As the investigation progressed, information obtained led them to Lloyd as a person of interest. NPSO criminal investigators were notified and responded to assist.

Lloyd was located standing in the yard of his house in the 200 block of Robieu Street, and observed multiple drinks that went missing in the Community Center burglary in plain view of God and everybody.

The deputies then obtained permission to search inside the residence, where they found a cornucopia of stuff that had been reported stolen in the burglary.

At that point, things took a decidedly downward turn for Mr. Lloyd, who was placed under arrest, given a ride to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he was booked into jail on a charge of simple burglary.

Lloyd remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond.