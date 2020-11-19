Canceled: Endymion Extravaganza, Coronation Ball, and super parade

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Endymion has announced the cancelation of all Mardi Gras events for the 2021 season, citing health and safety concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and surging cases.

Endymion organizers released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“It is truly unfortunate that present circumstances prohibit the Krewe of Endymion from presenting the full Endymion Experience of a Coronation Ball, Parade and Extravaganza for the membership of our Krewe, their families and the people of the Greater New Orleans area.



Accordingly, we must cancel all plans for our 2021 events and look forward to returning to our spectacular Endymion events for the 2022 Mardi Gras season.



All membership dues and product orders paid to date will be held and applied to the 2022 parade.



If you know of anyone interested in joining Endymion for the 2022 season, please do not hesitate to send in an application and it will be processed in a timely manner.



Stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you in 2022.”