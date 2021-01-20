Cassidy attends inauguration, calling it the ‘peaceful transition of power’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and his wife Laura on Wednesday attended the inauguration of Democrat President Joe Biden and tweeted, “Laura and I are fortunate to witness the peaceful transition of power. We wish our country well.”

Amid reports that 12 Republican U.S. Senators that included Louisiana’s Republican junior Sen. John Kennedy, planned to oppose the Congressional confirmation of Biden’s election on Jan. 6, Cassidy did not participate.

The weekend before the Jan. 6 confirmation date, Cassidy said while he voted for Trump, Biden won the presidential election, and in a joint statement, Cassidy joined Democrats in calling on Congress to reflect that victory on Jan. 6.

As the Capitol was breeched on Jan. 6 by insurrectionists trying to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s election, through violence, Cassidy condemned the insurrection, tweeting in real time: “There are people who have violently entered the U.S. Capitol and are attempting to disrupt today’s proceedings. This is supposed to be a peaceful transition of power. What they’re doing is absolutely wrong. It is un-American. This is about our country; it’s not about hooligans.”