Cassidy calls President Biden’s energy executive orders a ‘betrayal’

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) responded on Wednesday to President Biden’s energy executive orders, placing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

“Biden’s executive orders are counterproductive. They eliminate jobs and send them overseas to countries with worse environmental standards, increasing global emissions,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“We don’t need symbolism — we need solutions. So far, all we are seeing from this administration is an ‘energy’ agenda that betrays the working Americans who thought that this President was going to work for them.”