Cassidy: The best stimulus check is a paycheck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the architects behind a bipartisan $908 billion proposal for COVID-19 relief, says the best stimulus check is a paycheck.

Cassidy made the statement during a conference call with Louisiana media outlets Thursday morning when he was asked if he would be in support of a separate proposal that included stimulus checks to Americans.

The current proposed aid package does not include any direct payments to Americans.

Cassidy responded by saying he’d like to see what the circumstances in the country are and if the proposed COVID-19 relief package is inadequate.

“I’d add the best stimulus check is a paycheck. And if we can get people working again, that’s the best stimulus check,” Sen. Cassidy said.

The COVID-19 relief package proposal breaks down as follows:

$160 billion for state, local and tribal governments

$180 billion for additional unemployment insurance ($300 per week)

$288 billion for small business support through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and specific provisions for restaurants and music venues.

$12 billion in community lender support

$45 billion for transportation (airlines, airports, buses, transit and Amtrak)

$16 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and contact tracing

$35 billion for the Health Care Provider Relief Fund

$82 billion for education

$4 billion for student loans

$25 billion for housing/rental assistance

$26 billion for nutrition and agriculture, including support for fisheries

$10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service

$10 billion for child care

$10 billion for rural broadband Internet

$5 billion for opioid treatment