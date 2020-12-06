Caught on video: Man leaps from swerving SUV after hitching ride in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man seen on video jumping out of a moving SUV Saturday in Lafayette told police had hitched a ride from the driver, who refused to let him out after they had an argument.

The man told police he had hitched the ride from Lafayette to Opelousas for $10, but before they got out of Lafayette, the driver began acting “weird” and driving erratically. They argued and the driver lost control, veering into a ditch and striking a pick-up truck.

As the driver sped away from the crash, the front seat passenger is seen jumping from the moving vehicle onto the roadway.

He appears unhurt as he gets up to gather his belongings.

“He told us he asked the driver to slow down and let him out, but the driver kept going and drove off the roadway,” said Lafayette police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

“He (the passenger) then told us that he decided to make a jump from the SUV.”

Multiple eyewitnesses contacted police after following the vehicle.

Stoney Faulk was arrested after ditching the vehicle behind an apartment complex and running from police. He was later captured and issued a summons.

No injuries were reported.