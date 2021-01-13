CDC recommends states expand vaccine to seniors as young as 65

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – More seniors in East Baton Rouge Parish have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Taking this injection may save my life and the lives of my grandchildren. Because if I’m infected and they’re coming around me, then there’s a chance that they can get infected,” said Patricia S. Williams, just moments after receiving her shot.

The 81-year-old former English teacher says her sister and brother-in-law are also eligible, but are on a waiting list for March.

East Baton Rouge City-Parish partnered with the Council on Aging, Albertson’s, and the Department of Health for a pop-up clinic Tuesday at the Lotus Center for people 70 and older.

Now, there’s a plan to expand the vaccine to even more seniors.

The CDC is recommending states give the vaccine to people who are 65 and older.

Tasha Clark Amar, CEO of East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, says “I have seniors who are in their 80’s and 90’s and their children are in their mid-60’s. So, they’re worried about them having the opportunity. So, I think it’s great to open up the age group.”

“It’s almost just like what we did, expanding access to the testing. We now have to intensify our efforts with the vaccine,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

975 seniors will get the shot over the next three days.

“Really we’re giving hope. Hope to our communities and we really think that this is a step in the right direction for everybody,” added Julie Spier, Director of Pharmacy Operations for Albertson’s in Louisiana.

It’s a step Williams hopes you’ll take when it’s your turn.

“I would just encourage anybody who’s eligible. You have that card. Use it and get the shot,” said Williams.

Vaccine reservations for this week’s clinic are full.

Click here for vaccine locations to make your reservation.

