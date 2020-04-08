Central pastor holds service Tuesday night, believes pandemic is ‘politically motivated’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Tony Spell has said that he believes the pandemic is “politically motivated.”

Spell told CNN that on Palm Sunday, he hosted 1,220 churchgoers, including some who drove more than 100 miles to attend services.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran told NBC 33 on Monday that Spell held two separate services at the church on Palm Sunday and that the pastor continues to inflate the number of people who attended.

“He has done that since day one,” Corcoran said, “At the most, he had 500. Between the two.”

Corcoran said Spell does not appear to intend to stop holding services and is still under investigation.

The chief also said police were aware of the large services Sunday but did not enter the church or attempt to break them up.

He also held his usual Tuesday night service again last night.