CenturyLink Center to hold Monday job fair for openings in several departments

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) CenturyLink Center is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. Monday at 2000 Century Link Drive in Bossier City, La.

Applicants should enter through the main entrance, dress to impress, and bring resumes, according to a news release announcing the fair.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available in several departments. Those positions include the following:

  • Vault Clerks
  •  Security Staff
  •  Guest Services Staff
  • Bar Backs, Bartenders, Cashiers, Servers
  • Food Service/Prep Staff
  • Suite Attendants
  • Operations Staff
  • Marketing Coordinator
  • Sales Coordinator
  • Director of Food & Beverage, full time
  • Staff Accountant, full time
  • Guest Services Coordinator, full time
  • Event Coordinator, full time

