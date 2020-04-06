Checkpoints set up at Texas-Louisiana border to enforce self-quarantine order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Checkpoints to screen cars have been set up on roads entering Texas from Louisiana as part of the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order requiring self-quarantine.

People driving from Louisiana to Texas are required to self-quarantine for 14 days as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold of areas in Louisiana and the country hopes to slow the spread.

Last week, there was question on how Texas would enforce Abbott’s order.

Observers and reporters saw a larger presence of troopers along Texas’ eastern border, and digital signage with messaging explaining no personal travel is allowed, but there were no checkpoints set up to keep the state’s quarantine plan airtight.

Drivers were seen crossing into Texas with no barrier of entry, meaning no way to verify who was arriving in a commercial or infrastructure role, and who was arriving for personal travel.

As of Sunday, April 5, Texas State Troopers will now be at the border of Texas counties asking travelers to complete the travel form required under Abbott’s executive order. The form asks travelers where they plan to self-quarantine for the next two weeks and gives DPS the right to check those addresses to verify they are adhering to quarantine rules.

There are exemptions on a case-by-case basis for commercial, military, health and other critical infrastructure workers traveling between the states

This executive order is an expansion of an order that required anyone flying from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans to self quarantine. Eventually, California, Washington State, Miami, Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta were added to the list.