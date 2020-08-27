Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LAURA IMPACTS AND RADAR

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura

Louisiana

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES – A chemical leak has been reported near Lake Charles as the sun rises on the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted a picture showing a cloud drifting across Interstate 10 just after 9 a.m.

“Chemical leak south side of I-10 west Lake area west of Lake Charles. 911 is aware they are overwhelmed,” Piotrowski wrote.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is cautioning residents to stay inside and turn off air conditioning units.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss