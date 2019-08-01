Chief Murphy Paul issues apology to Alton Sterling’s family

“I want to apologize to the family of Alton Sterling and also to his kids. We’re sorry. Because he should have never been hired. And obviously while we can not change the past it is clear that we must change the future.”
Those were the words of BRPD Chief Murphy Paul at a morning news conference about Blane Salamoni’s appeal.
Chief Murphy Paul took the podium after the legal representative for the The Baton Rouge Police Department and said “today I come to you not only as your chief but also has a father and a man who loves this community.
Paul continued by saying,
“We are sorry. He should have never been hired, while we cant change the past we can change the future”
Paul said after speaking with his legal staff, Salamoni will not work again with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The Baton Rouge Police Chief stated that we need to take an honest look at the history of policing in the Capital City.
Paul continued by saying, “we must remember that some of our practices have traumatized this community.”
According to Paul, there is a pain in communities throughout the country, including Baton Rouge and because of that we should not be so quick to judge.
Chief Paul concluded by saying, “we will heal from the devastation and the carnage and pain of violence.”
Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome released this statement following the news conference:
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced today he has reached a resolution with the attorneys for former officer Blane Salamoni concerning his departure from the department. This has been a long time coming and it highlights my efforts to reform the Baton Rouge Police Department.
First, let me say I stand behind our officers, men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our citizens. However, our department no longer has room for individuals who can’t live up to its high standards or have shown a pattern of unprofessional behavior.
Public servants are and should be held to a higher standard, no one is exempt. Since taking office I have directed the department to implement national best practices and standards for 21st Century Policing. I have done this in the following ways:
Hired Chief Murphy Paul, a decorated officer with the Louisiana State Police.
Invested in equipment for officers such as purchasing new cruisers and radios.
Invested in technology that uses data to fight crime efficiently.
Updated training to help bridge the gap between officers and the community.
Updated the department’s use-of-force policy.
Conducted a police pay study to compare departments in the region.
I stand behind Chief Paul’s decision to put this matter behind us. Salamoni will receive no monetary compensation in this resolution.