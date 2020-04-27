CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System to hold briefing on resuming some surgeries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is set to hold a virtual news conference Monday morning as they begin phasing in a number of procedures and surgeries at all of its facilities.

The health system announced last week that some procedures and surgeries will resume starting Monday, in accordance with the provisions of Governor John Bel-Edward’s original order on April 20.

The revised guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health initially covers medical procedures and surgeries performed in order to treat an emergency medical condition, to avoid further harm from an underlying condition or disease, and for time-sensitive conditions.

On Monday morning at 10:30, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steen Trawick will be joined by Chief Nursing Officer Katy Wilkens and Dr. Rick Michael, local Internal Medicine physician and Vice President of Medical Affairs for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier to offer information and explanation about the Governor’s order on resuming surgeries, and how it affects the people in this region.

