City councilman in Louisiana arrested on accusations of election fraud

LAFAYETTE, La. (KFLY) — Attorney General Jeff Landry says a city councilman in Louisiana has been arrested for alleged election fraud.
WAFB TV is reporting that Landry and Louisiana’s Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will provide more details at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Landry’s office did not identify the councilman or provide any other details.
