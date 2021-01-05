City councilman in Louisiana arrested on accusations of election fraud

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KFLY) — Attorney General Jeff Landry says a city councilman in Louisiana has been arrested for alleged election fraud.

WAFB TV is reporting that Landry and Louisiana’s Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will provide more details at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Landry’s office did not identify the councilman or provide any other details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss