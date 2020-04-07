Breaking News
42 deaths from COVID-19 reported in NWLA; 26 are in Caddo Parish
Gov. Hutchinson, ADH Secretary update on state’s COVID-19 response.
City of Monroe asking residents to stop flushing disinfectant, baby wipes

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe is asking residents to stop flushing disinfectant wipes and other cleaning products down the drains.

According to the Public Works Department, the City of Monroe has been experiencing problems at the sewer plant and lift stations around the city with sanitary products such as disinfectant wipes, paper towels, and baby wipes.

They say these products are not designed to be flushed down the toilet and are now causing major blockages in the sewer system.

The city is pleading with the public to stop flushing these products down the toilet and instead put them in a garbage can.

