Cleco offices close to the public, temporarily suspends electric service disconnects and late fees

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Cleco has announced the closure of all of their offices, including its corporate headquarters building in Pineville, to the public with non-critical administrative employees working remotely from home.
These are just a few of the company’s ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and still meet customers’ power needs, said Cleco officials.
Cleco is enforcing the following safety measures effective immediately and until further notice:
- All Cleco customer service offices are temporarily closed
- Temporary suspension of electric service disconnects and late fees
- All Cleco locations, including the company’s corporate headquarters in Pineville, are closed to the public
Companywide, Cleco currently has no reported nor any confirmed coronavirus cases. However, our priority is the safety of our employees, customers and communities. By practicing social distancing, we believe that we are doing our part to protect our employees, prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our workplace and minimize the potential outbreak from overwhelming our hospitals. At the same time, these steps will help ensure we continue delivering safe and reliable power to our customers during this critical time. We recognize this is an evolving situation and an uncertain time for our customers and employees. As such, we will continue to evaluate our response and make the necessary adjustments as more information becomes available from local, state and federal agencies.Bill Fontenot, president and CEO