Clementine Hunter Day will be observed with museum conversation

NATCHITOCHES, La. (Northwestern State University Press Release) – The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum will host “The Legacy of Clementine Hunter” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the museum on 800 Front St. in Natchitoches.

The event will feature a conversation with Tom Whitehead, co-author of “Clementine Hunter: Her Life and Art,” as the inaugural Clementine Hunter Day is observed throughout Louisiana.

Earlier in 2019, staff members from the Creole Heritage Center at Northwestern State University spearheaded an initiative to establish Clementine Hunter Day with a resolution that was approved by the Louisiana Legislature.

Whitehead will discuss Hunters’ life from the 1930s until her death in 1988 at age 101.

Hunter painted thousands of scenes of plantation life in Louisiana’s Cane River region. Whitehead drew from archival research, interviews and a close relationship with the artist to produce the first comprehensive biography of the self-taught painter who attracted the attention of the world.

Whitehead is professor emeritus of journalism at Northwestern State.

