CLTCC, Ochsner Health to provide free COVID-19 testing

Alexandria, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Central Louisiana Technical Community College is teaming up with Ochsner Health to offer free coronavirus testing.

Testing, which is available to CLTCC students, faculty, staff, and the general public, will take place at the CLTCC Multipurpose Room at 516 Murray St. in Alexandria.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 26 , 12 – 4 p.m.

, 12 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 , 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle said, “The health and welfare of our students, our faculty, and our staff is of utmost importance, as is the welfare of our local communities. We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with Ochsner Health to provide this testing program for our students and employees and for the general community as well. We are grateful to Ochsner Health for joining the efforts of our Cenla Healthcare providers.”

Ochsner Health Vice President of Service Lines Dawn Pevey said, “Ochsner Health is proud to work together with Central Louisiana Technical Community College to test its students, faculty and staff and the local Alexandria community. It is still vitally important to quickly and efficiently test for COVID-19 to identify hotspots and outbreaks so that mitigation measures can be immediately employed. Testing remains a critical component of safely reopening schools and keeping communities safer.”

Since May 2020, Ochsner Health has administered more than 150,000 community COVID-19 tests at various sites across the state.

Sawtelle said, “By testing our students, faculty and staff, and by following our strict COVID-19 protocols regarding wearing of face masks, social distancing and other mitigation efforts, we are doing our best to ensure we maintain a safe environment for those participating in in-person learning programs. And by making testing available to the general community we are aiding researchers and healthcare providers in their efforts to learn more about COVID-19 prevalence and to help public health officials make data-driven and informed decisions.”

Ochsner COVID-19 testing is available to any person age 2 years and older. Those who want to be tested should bring an ID card and an insurance card. There is no out-of-pocket charge for the test and no one will be turned away based on

insurance status.

Community members will receive their test results via the MyChart patient portal or by telephone.

Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.

In addition to local COVID-19 testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:

Individuals can call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner

New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

For more about Ochsner’s community testing resources, including a list of locations, please visit www.ochsner.org/testing.

You can also contact the school by email at info@cltcc.edu, calling (800) 278-9855 or visiting www.cltcc.edu.