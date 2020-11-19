Coast Guard rescues man, dog, after boat runs aground

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard airlifted a man and his dog from their stranded boat near Buras yesterday.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a stranded boater around 2:30 p.m. on November 18. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans mobilized a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter and the Coast Guard Station in Venice sent out a 24-foot rescue boat to the area.
The air crew spotted the man and his dog on their 34-foot boat, which had run aground near Yellow Cotton Bay. Both were airlifted and transported to Plaquemines Medical Center, where they are in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard photo of the rescue shows the man and dog embracing as crews hoist the pair into the helicopter.