Coast Guard rescues two boaters stranded on an island near Hopedale, La.

NEW ORLEANS (BRProud) — Two overdue boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after being stranded on an island near Hopedale, Louisiana.

According to the Coast Guard, “watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans learned of an overdue vessel around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The two people left Hopedale Marina for a fishing trip Sunday afternoon and did not return on time.”

For the search and rescue, the Coast Guard utilized these assets:

A shallow water boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans

A helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans.

The aircrew was able to find the two boaters stranded on an island and safely brought the people back to the marina.

The two men had drifted to the island where they were eventually located by the Coast Guard.

The two rescued boaters were reportedly in good condition at the time of the rescue.

“This is a case where their float plan truly saved their life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, Search and Rescue Mission coordinator. “Filing a float plan can be as simple as telling your friend or family member what time you will be back. With the owner doing so, we knew the general vicinity they would be and were able to find them quickly and in good condition.”